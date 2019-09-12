Skip to content
Shelby
Shelby shooting leaves two men injured
Cleveland County man fatally shoots suspect who attacked him outside of his home
What happened to Asha? 20 years later Cleveland County still looking for answers in 9-year-old’s disappearance
Video
Authorities release new age-progression image of Asha Degree, who disappeared 20 years ago
Shelby neighbors concerned about flooding after past issues
Video
More Shelby Headlines
Severe storms sweep across Charlotte area causing damage, school delays
Video
Sheriff’s Office: Possible pipe bombs found in Cleveland County
Video
Shelby teacher arrested for ‘lewd’ relationship with student
Cleveland County couple honored by Red Cross after saving dad’s life
Video
Aquamation allows for ‘eco-friendly’ cremation using water
Video
Body of missing woman found in Shelby
Drunk man breaks into woman’s home to take nap, asks her to ‘give him an hour’
Shelby police officer, shoppers rescue baby from hot car
Video