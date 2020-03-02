Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Shared Story
College recruiter fired after students say he lined them up by skin color, ‘nappiest hair’
Four Irvine firefighters placed under quarantine after treating patient who may have COVID-19 coronavirus
4 Irvine firefighters quarantined after making contact with patient showing coronavirus-like symptoms
Video
After dolphins found dead, reward for information increased to $54,000
US COVID-19 death toll climbs to 6 in Washington
Video
More Shared Story Headlines
Sonoma County set to declare emergency as another coronavirus case emerges after travel to Mexico
Video
James Lipton, ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ creator and retired host, dies at 93
Video
Amy Klobuchar ends Democratic presidential campaign, will endorse Biden
Video
Arizona restaurant owners face social media criticism for showing support for President Trump
Video
Cruise ship coronavirus evacuees leave Travis Air Force Base
Video
Super Tuesday hometown advantage for candidates ‘doesn’t hold ground anymore,’ analyst says
Video
Governor Abbott, city leaders in San Antonio speak out after coronavirus patient mistakenly released
22-year-old grocery store bagger wins $70 million after buying lotto ticket at work
Baby born on Leap Day shares rare birthday with dad
Video
Former General Electric CEO Jack Welch dies at 84