Science
Harsh alarm sounds could be making your head feel more foggy and less alert, study suggests
#BroomChallenge: Yes, brooms can stand without support; No, NASA didn’t say it’s just for one day
Video
‘Wolf Moon’: First full moon of 2020 will also coincide with lunar eclipse
Video
Rare ‘Christmas eclipse’ will illuminate sky with ‘ring of fire’
Video
Check your compass: Earth’s magnetic north pole continues to move toward Russia
Video
More Science Headlines
Exoplanets, black holes, building blocks of life: Interstellar firsts and discoveries of the 2010s
Video
Eating chili pepper 4 times a week reduces risk of death from heart attack, stroke, study suggests
Video
December’s ‘Full Cold Moon’ to usher in cold temperatures, extra hours of darkness
Video
11-year-old invents backpack to stop bullying in schools
Video
‘Unicorn’ meteor shower could cause spectacular, rare outburst of visible meteors Thursday night
Video
NASA mathematicians portrayed in ‘Hidden Figures’ to be honored with Congressional Gold Medals
Video
New strain of HIV detected for the first time in 19 years
Video
People who eat trans fats at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s or dementia, study suggests
‘One of the most beautiful’: Orionid meteor shower to peak early this week
Video
Northern lights to be visible over parts of U.S. this weekend: Here’s how to see the aurora
Video