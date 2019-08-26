Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Recalls
14,000 infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall hazard
Video
Toyota recalls 2.9M vehicles; air bags may not inflate
55,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos recalled for possible plastic contamination
Video
CDC: Outbreak of E. coli infections linked to some Fresh Express salad kits
Video
Nearly 100K pounds of salad items recalled because of possible E. coli contamination
Video
More Recalls Headlines
Nestlé recalls ready-to-bake cookie dough products due to potential presence of foreign material
Video
Frozen raspberries, mixed berries recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination
Video
Apples sold in North Carolina recalled over Listeria concerns
FDA cautions pet owners against dog food brand after sample shows salmonella and listeria
Video
Recall of blood pressure medications expanded for 5th time due to possible cancer risk
Video
Recall Alert: Buns sold at Walmart, Aldi, Sam’s, Publix and others may have plastic inside
Disney recalls Forky plush due to choking hazard
Eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled due to sterility concerns