Politics
NC election officials prepare for Super Tuesday
Video
GOP group accused of meddling in NC Democratic Senate primary; strategy isn’t new
Video
President Trump visits Charlotte, draws support from small Carolina towns
Video
New FOX poll shows any Democratic candidate would beat President Trump
Video
Early voting in NC ends tomorrow
Video
SC voters prepare for Saturday’s critical Democratic primary
Video
What you need to know before heading to the polls on Primary Day in South Carolina
North Charleston arena expects packed house for President Trump rally
Pete Buttigieg holds town hall in Rock Hill ahead of SC primary
Video
Biden claims he got arrested in Apartheid-Era South Africa in the 70s
Biden gets Clyburn’s endorsement, surges in new S.C. poll
Video
Dem debate takes over streets of Charleston Tuesday ahead of primary
Video
Which states vote on Super Tuesday?
Video
Longtime House Representative Johnson dies
Court orders temporary injunction against NC voter ID law