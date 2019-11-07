Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
People
Pregnant teacher loses unborn child in head-on collision while driving home from baby shower
Video
Indiana parents welcome twins born in different decades
Video
Royal Family releases new portrait of the Queen with all 3 heirs to the throne to mark new decade
Video
Donnie Wahlberg leaves IHOP waitress $2,020 as part of tip challenge
Video
Christmas miracle: Man reunited with beloved dog missing for 5 months just in time for holiday
Video
More People Headlines
Texas man who transforms leftover Christmas trees into canes for veterans receives 1,000 donations
Soldier home for the holidays and his 1-year-old son killed in head-on collision
Video
Military family gets creative with annual Christmas photo while dad’s away
Video
Alexandria football coach immortalized in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies at 84
Video
5-year-old boy diagnosed with brain cancer rides off to treatment on a magical ‘unicorn’
Video
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg named TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year
Video
Giving Tuesday: Volunteering in America is on the rise — here’s how you can get involved
Video
Dad shares one last beer with sons in photo taken hours before cancer death
Video
‘What kind of person would do this?’: Nearly 97,000 meals for veterans stolen from Kansas-based nonprofit
Video
‘Unsung hero’: Petco Foundation honors woman for bringing shelter kill rate from 100 percent down to 0
Video