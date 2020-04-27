Skip to content
North Carolina
Charlotte area malls announce reopening Friday, May 8
Protesters flood Uptown streets demanding Mecklenburg County open
NC health officials give promising numbers, indicate state will begin slow reopen soon
You could soon get alcohol to go with your meal
NASCAR drivers ready to get back to racing following Cooper’s announcement
More North Carolina Headlines
NC tattoo shop owner arrested after reopening with stay-at-home order still in place
NC Senate unanimously passes $1.4 billion COVID-19 relief bill
Arrests made at Reopen NC protests
36 more deaths, 400 more positive COVID-19 cases reported in NC
Where’s my money? FOX 46 gets results for those still waiting on stimulus check
Authorities asking for public’s help finding two NC women missing since April 15
Charlotte Pride festivities, parade canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Charlotte pastor gives free food and groceries during COVID-19 pandemic
15 COVID-19 related deaths in Mecklenburg County connected to ‘outbreaks’ at nursing homes
Man charged with attempted murder in Iredell County hit-and-run