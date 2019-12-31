Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
NFL
NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers add to defensive line with first 2 picks
Video
Live Updates: NFL holds for first-ever virtual draft
The Draft is On! Week of coverage planned leading up to NFL’s big night
Charlotte native, star player has sights set on NFL
Video
Tom Brady confirms he’s leaving the New England Patriots
More NFL Headlines
Salisbury, North Carolina native signs with Panthers
Greg Olsen signing $7 million deal with Seattle Seahawks, NFL announces
CLT schools get another boost from Tepper, Panthers, Belk
A glimpse into ex-Panther Tolbert’s life after football
Panthers’ linebacker Shaq Thompson opens up, has eyes on being ‘captain’
Video
Report: Luke Kuechly interested in post-retirement role with Panthers
Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly retires after 8 seasons
Video
Report: Panthers to hire Baylor’s Rhule as next head coach
‘I’m ready to work!’ Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera officially named head coach of Washington Redskins
Report: Washington Redskins make Ron Rivera their new head coach in 5-year deal