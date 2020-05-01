Skip to content
News
NASCAR pit crews get back to work along with drivers
Video
South Carolina restaurants prep for reopen
Video
Health officials say more blood donations from African-Americans needed
Video
CMPD hiring, looking for immediate help
Video
Charlotte area malls announce reopening Friday, May 8
Video
More News Headlines
A return to racing saves NASCAR’s smallest teams from closing for good
Video
Protesters flood Uptown streets demanding Mecklenburg County open
Video
Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Gov. McMaster announces ‘work-or-home’ order will be lifted Monday
Video
CMPD: 1 arrested in multiple break-ins in east Charlotte
NC health officials give promising numbers, indicate state will begin slow reopen soon
Video
You could soon get alcohol to go with your meal
Video
Niner Nation remembers UNC Charlotte shooting victims on 1 year anniversary
Video
NASCAR drivers ready to get back to racing following Cooper’s announcement
Video
FOX 46 gets results for frustrated Charlotte woman waiting on unemployment benefits
Video