Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Neighbors Getting Results
7-year-old Charlotte girl raises $1,000 in less than 24 hours for Second Harvest Food Bank
Video
Knights begin COVID-19 Relief Fund to help employees, healthcare workers & local charities
Video
Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Iredell-Statesville Schools essential workers
Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Nurses and Doctors at Atrium Health
Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Nurses and Doctors at Novant Health
More Neighbors Getting Results Headlines
Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Nurses and Doctors at Levine Children’s
Senator works to prevent rehab center from kicking out elderly veteran during COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Purple Heart Homes, Charlotte Hornets Foundation partner to help local veteran
Video
This Charlotte dealership offers a place to park at night, if you’re living in your vehicle
NC Green Beret who fought for medical malpractice reform gets White House thanks
Video
NC company gives away ‘Hug-A-Hero’ dolls to deployed military families
Video
East Charlotte woman awarded CMPD’s Community Partner award
Video
7,000 pounds of pork hits the grill for Boy Scout Troop 355’s annual barbecue fundraiser
Video
Charlotte-area breweries join together to create one-of-a-kind beer for Brooks family
Video
Gaston County Police Department helps long-time employee battling cancer with $4,000 donation
Video