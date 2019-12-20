Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mooresville
Local pizzeria gives more than 2,700 pizzas to healthcare workers, first responders, teachers
Mooresville pizzeria serving healthcare workers for free
Video
Mooresville declares state of emergency
Mooresville man facing child rape charges, officials say
Mooresville coffee shop to donate 100 percent of proceeds to Officer Sheldon’s K9s Foundation
More Mooresville Headlines
Mooresville man shot in stomach after passing car in case of road rage
Video
Photos released of car believed to be involved in violent road rage incident
Registered sex offender charged with selling meth
Body recovered from 2-alarm house fire in Mooresville
Video
Man shot in Mooresville, police say
Man accused of breaking into Mooresville business, stealing lottery tickets
Mooresville K9s to receive bullet and stab protective vests
Is it you? $1 million winning lottery ticket purchased at Food Lion in Mooresville
Massive blaze destroys Mooresville home; no injuries reported
Video
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Mooresville Walmart and surrounding stores