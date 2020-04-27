Skip to content
Local News
36 more deaths, 400 more positive COVID-19 cases reported in NC
2 killed, another seriously hurt in wreck involving dump trucks outside Pageland
Where’s my money? FOX 46 gets results for those still waiting on stimulus check
Video
Authorities asking for public’s help finding two NC women missing since April 15
Realtors in NC going virtual during COVID-19 crisis
Video
More Local News Headlines
Charlotte Pride festivities, parade canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Charlotte pastor gives free food and groceries during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
McMaster extends State of Emergency order for South Carolina
15 COVID-19 related deaths in Mecklenburg County connected to ‘outbreaks’ at nursing homes
Morganton pair charged with stealing trucks loaded with furniture
Man charged with attempted murder in Iredell County hit-and-run
ReOpen NC leader says she tested positive for COVID-19
Elderly NC veteran caught in healthcare fight dies from COVID-19
Video: Woman takes crowded AA plane from NY to Charlotte during pandemic
Video
Virus-related deaths in NC top 300; more than 9,000 test positive