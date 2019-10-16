Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Lincolnton
Deputies searching for Lincoln County man missing since Sunday
Pair faces drug-related charges in Lincolnton
Lincoln County deputies say convicted felon kidnapped woman; broke her spine, ribs
Sheriff: Lincoln County dad ‘tackled’ suspected home intruder after daughter screamed
Lincoln CO. man charged with strangling teen
More Lincolnton Headlines
Missing Lincolnton teen found in Catawba County
Video
Missing 73-year-old woman from Lincolnton found safe
Disturbance call leads to serious charges against 3 men in Lincolnton
Fleeing suspects get shot at by their victim in Lincolnton
Local criminal on lam for 5 years found in Ohio
Sheriff’s Office: Lincoln County deputies shoot, kill armed man
Video
Lincolnton burglary suspect arrested
Lincolnton teen missing for a week, police seek help
Police: Lincolnton woman stabs man in self-defense
Decomposing body found in Lincolnton home