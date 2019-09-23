Skip to content
Lancaster
Employee with COVID-19 prompts Bojangles closure in Lancaster
Man killed in Lancaster shooting, police say
Lancaster shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injuries
13 people arrested in Lancaster drug sting, police say
Suspects sought in Lancaster strong-armed robbery
‘The 10-year-olds were unsupervised.’ Parent charged after boy shoots and kills friend in Lancaster County
Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old shot, killed in Lancaster County
VIDEO: Logging truck flies past stopped school bus seconds after student boards
POW/MIA table set up at Lancaster Bojangles
Suspect arrested after man shot, killed in Lancaster
Lancaster school bus involved in wreck with logging truck
Second arrest made in shooting at Lancaster County nightclub that killed 2, injured 9
Wanted murder suspect facing additional charges, second in custody in deadly Lancaster club shooting
Man wanted for murder in deadly Lancaster bar shooting
4 injured in Lancaster sports bar shooting remain in hospital, 2 in critical condition
