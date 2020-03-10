Skip to content
Investigations
Korean war veteran passes away from COVID-19 after outbreak at Cornelius nursing home
Lawmakers pledge action following trucker complaints of ‘predatory towing’
State lawmakers look into protecting truckers following FOX 46 reports
Tow company claims to be ‘essential’ amid trucker booting complaints
Care facility accused of not informing veteran’s family of COVID-19 diagnosis
More Investigations Headlines
Instacart customer says he was scammed out of groceries
Truckers say they were booted while inside truck, charged thousands
Tow company booting truckers hired man arrested for ‘predatory’ towing
NC Attorney General now investigating ‘predatory’ towing practices against truckers
More truckers accuse tow companies of ‘targeting’ them
Trucking companies complain of being booted, towed while delivering essential supplies in CLT
Towing companies to refund truckers booted while delivering essential supplies
Towing companies boot trucks delivering food, supplies
Despite multiple warrants, repairman accused of scamming customers remains at large
Preying on fears, cashing in on coronavirus
