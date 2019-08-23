Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Indian Trail
SC man gives away stimulus check to those in need
Video
Disabled vet who got help from Panthers on accessibility issue following FOX 46 report passes away
“The World Class Gentleman”: Local boxer fighting for mom diagnosed with cancer
Video
Indian Trail town manager placed on leave, escorted out of building
Loaded gun found at Union County elementary school
Video
More Indian Trail Headlines
Waxhaw principal, husband arrested after domestic dispute
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue shares heartbreaking photo of dead tortoise found along NC road
Indian Trail thief steals flag from funeral home’s 9/11 tribute
Thieves steal American flag from Indian Trail funeral home
Gun in student’s truck prompts lockdown at Indian Trail HS; student now in custody
Video
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in need of donations
Video