Hickory
CVS armed robbery suspect arrested
Arrest made in Hickory bank robbery, police say
Suspect dies after being tased by Hickory police officer
Hickory police say department vehicles damaged from vandalism
Hickory Police search for man accused of robbing bank
More Hickory Headlines
Father surprises son and returns home from deployment
Puppy whose owner got DWI, left her in trash can gets new home
Suspect in Hickory deadly shooting surrenders
Hickory HS principal charged with DWI hit pedestrian, crashed into building, report says
Hickory High School principal charged with DWI
Suspect beats, sprays Statesville man with mace during violent armed robbery
30-year-old man shot and killed in Hickory, police say
Video: Suspect steals vehicle with 3-year-old inside at Hickory Walmart
Hickory man accused of having inappropriate relationship with minor
2 shot after suspects break into home, kidnap man in Hickory