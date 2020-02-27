Skip to content
Health
Alzheimer’s Association takes support groups, education online
COVID-19 causes sudden strokes in young adults, doctors say
Telehealth encouraged to support care of toddlers, children
Caldwell County officials warn of increase in cases of whooping cough
Keep calm: Mecklenburg County health officials say risk remains low here
More Health Headlines
Flu has killed 20,000 Americans so far this season, including 136 children, CDC says
EPA provides list of approved disinfectants to kill coronavirus at home
NC state lab can now test for virus, officials say
NC Education superintendent: Cleaning efforts being ramped up in schools to prevent coronavirus
Coronavirus kills 2nd man in Washington state, officials say
Americans worried about coronavirus don’t need to buy face masks, US surgeon general says
Seasonal allergies? This is not going to be your year, Accuweather warns
WHO says COVID-19 threat now at highest level: ‘Wake up. Get ready. This virus may be on its way.’
MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world
State, national health officials discuss preparations for coronavirus outbreak
