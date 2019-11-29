Skip to content
Gastonia
Gastonia man wanted for attempted murder
Gaston County company now making masks, gowns for doctors
Nursing homes taking precautions as coronavirus more dangerous for elderly
FOX 46 honored with regional Emmy Award for uncovering illegal gambling operation
Shocking video shows thieves break into Gaston County powersports store
More Gastonia Headlines
Gastonia neighbors shocked, saddened by deaths of 2 people hit by alleged drunk driver
Suspect charged in death of 2 pedestrians in Gastonia
Child found riding bike alone after midnight in Gastonia street; mom charged
Belmont bank hit twice in robberies, police search for suspects
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Gastonia, police say
‘Bad Wig Bandit’: Man accused of robbing 3 Charlotte-area banks
Gastonia woman leads police on chase before crashing
Police: Man in ski mask uses multiple guns to fire into crowd in Gastonia
K-9 ‘Max’ joins Gastonia Police Department
Black Friday becomes ‘decades-old’ tradition for two Gastonia men
