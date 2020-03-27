Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Food and Drink
You could soon get alcohol to go with your meal
Video
Local food pantries, overwhelmed with demand, in need of monetary donations
Krispy Kreme offering strawberry glazed doughnuts for limited time
Report: ‘The food supply chain is breaking,’ Tyson Foods says as plants close
Unemployed restaurant, hotel workers in NC can get $500 to help pay bills
More Food and Drink Headlines
Publix buying milk, fresh produce from farmers and donating it to food banks
McDonald’s offers health care workers, first responders free ‘Thank You Meals’
Land O’ Lakes removes Native American ‘butter maiden’ from packaging
Employee at North Carolina Hardee’s tests positive for COVID-19
Krispy Kreme to give healthcare workers a dozen doughnuts every Monday
Food Lion donates $3.1 million to address community needs caused by COVID-19
Whole Foods strike: Workers plan mass ‘sick-out’ over COVID-19 concerns
Busch to give ‘3 months’ of beer to people that adopt or foster a dog during coronavirus pandemic
LIST: Businesses giving free stuff to first responders, medical professionals
Krispy Kreme offering free donuts to doctors, nurses