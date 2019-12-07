Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Florida
‘Lean on me, when you’re not strong’: Surgeon records tribute video to spread hope
Mom thanks FedEx driver who sanitized packages for high-risk daughter
Florida pastor arrested, accused of violating social distancing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic
Infant dies after mother falls asleep while breastfeeding, police say
Fans shocked, saddened by Newman’s fiery crash at Daytona 500
Video
More Florida Headlines
Charlotte woman charged in beating death of 7-year-old daughter
Art teacher pays homage to Kobe, Gianna Bryant with spectacular mural using dry erase markers
Video
QUIZ: Do you know the history of the 49ers and Chiefs?
Video
NC AG wins $825,000 settlement against Florida payday lender
Video
Father arrested after teen daughter catches abuse on home security camera, police say
Video
Report: Serial killer released from Florida prison on parole moving to Fort Mill
Charlotte rapper DaBaby arrested, charged with battery in Miami
Video
ATM swapping out $20 bills for $50 bills during New Year’s Eve celebration
Video
Missing 6-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl found safe after 2-day search
Thousands flock to the town that keeps Christmas spirit year-round
Video