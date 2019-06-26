Skip to content
FIFA Women's World Cup
Spanning decades, Tar Heels program a major pipeline for World Cup
Video
U.S. Women’s Soccer team is coming to Charlotte
After leading team to historic World Cup win, Jill Ellis is stepping down as head coach of USWNT
Video
World Cup champions and fans celebrate in New York
Video
PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup Victory Parade
More FIFA Women's World Cup Headlines
NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women’s World Cup winners
Video
Trump, putting aside Rapinoe’s attack, congratulates women’s soccer team on World Cup win
Defense, pair of goals lift USWNT to 4th World Cup title
USA takes aim at World Cup title (Sunday, 11 am on FOX 46 – WJZY)
Video
Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women’s World Cup final on same day as men’s soccer events
Video
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App
‘This is what everybody wants’: US faces France in Women’s World Cup quarterfinals showdown
Video
US Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she’s ‘not going to the f—ing White House’
Ticket prices for the US vs. France Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match reach as high as $11K
Video
Trump says US soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s protest during national anthem is wrong