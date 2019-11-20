Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Family
Krispy Kreme to deliver doughnuts from almost all locations starting Feb. 29
Video
Alabama cop shows off dance moves at Mardi Gras parade
Video
Think your baby is a star? Gerber is looking for its next spokesbaby
Video
Florida day care worker fired after mom finds note written on toddler’s belly
Pregnant mom brings Nerf gun to hospital to keep husband awake: ‘Mom hack level 10,000’
More Family Headlines
Cervical cancer survivor, 41, gives birth to ‘miracle twins’: ‘I feel incredibly lucky’
Late firefighter’s newborn daughter has moving photo shoot with dad’s firehouse brothers
Grandmother has baby ‘doing dishes’ in hilarious viral video: ‘He loves water’
Indiana parents welcome twins born in different decades
Video
First baby of 2020 born in Austin wins a year of Torchy’s Tacos
Uber passenger gives Georgia driver big tip so she could re-enroll in college
‘Send me a selfie’: This grandpa asking his friends for selfies is the most wholesome thing ever
Video
Colorblind boy has emotional reaction after seeing color for the first time in viral video
Video
Children with Down syndrome become Disney characters in magical photoshoot aimed at spreading awareness
Kids not too excited to meet the Grinch in hilarious viral video
Video