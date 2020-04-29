Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus
South Carolina restaurants prep for reopen
Video
Health officials say more blood donations from African-Americans needed
Video
Protesters flood Uptown streets demanding Mecklenburg County open
Video
Gov. McMaster announces ‘work-or-home’ order will be lifted Monday
Video
NC health officials give promising numbers, indicate state will begin slow reopen soon
Video
More Coronavirus Headlines
FOX 46 gets results for frustrated Charlotte woman waiting on unemployment benefits
Video
Approved COVID-19 vaccine could take 18 months
Video
Local food pantries, overwhelmed with demand, in need of monetary donations
Lancaster County announces plans to host alternative gradations for seniors
Video
South Carolina surpasses 6,000 cases of COVID-19, 244 deaths reported
Video
NC Senate unanimously passes $1.4 billion COVID-19 relief bill
Healthcare worker says she was locked out of hotel room because she works at nursing home dealing with outbreak
Video
Packed flights leave some worried about airline’s protective guidelines
Video
Gaston County leaders push forward to reopen businesses
Video
Arrests made at Reopen NC protests