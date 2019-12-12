Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cornelius
Korean war veteran passes away from COVID-19 after outbreak at Cornelius nursing home
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-77 SB in Cornelius
Cornelius woman says mom tested positive for COVID-19 at nursing home
Video
Cornelius Police make little boy’s birthday special with drive-by parade
Video
FOX 46 gets results for Air Force veteran almost kicked out of rehab center
Video
More Cornelius Headlines
Senator works to prevent rehab center from kicking out elderly veteran during COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Elderly veteran to be kicked out of rehab facility, improperly, despite COVID-19
Video
Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Cornelius acting group
Video
Truck driver says thieves stole batteries from cab
Video
Police search for porch pirate in Cornelius
Video
Secret Santa leaves $800 tip for Cornelius waitress