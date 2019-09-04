Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Chester
Mother charged after 2 young boys found alone in Chester
Man shot and killed by Chester officers outside Walmart ‘presented a firearm,’ police say
Man’s car riddled with bullets during deadly police shooting at Chester Walmart
Video
Chester Walmart reopens after officer shoots, kills alleged shoplifter
Video
Police shoot, kill Chester Walmart shoplifting suspect
Video
More Chester Headlines
Chester police name woman, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide
SC father dropped baby on concrete floor, breaking skull and other bones, warrant says
Man dies following incident with SC law enforcement, officials say
Video
Suspect forces clerk to ground at gunpoint, robs SC store
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Chester
Many coastal residents head to Charlotte area amid evacuations
Video