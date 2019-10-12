Skip to content
Chester County
Baby tests positive for heroin, other children abused, starved by mom and former sheriff’s deputy
Armed suspect accused of murder, kidnapping taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Chester Co.
1 person killed in Chester County shooting, SLED investigating
Family member found after 2 boys found walking down the street alone in Chester
Chester County family files wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of man shot, killed by officers in 2019
More Chester County Headlines
‘Armed and dangerous’: Chester County deputies search for man accused of assaulting, shooting woman
2 arrested in Chester County shooting, deputies say
Wanted: Man robs Chester County business at gunpoint
Chester County man arrested for assaulting offcer
Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office: Baby found with meth in system, mom charged
Video
3-week-old found dead in Chester, SC, police say
Death investigation underway in Chester County
Community rallying around SC firefighter who lost own home to blaze
Video
Former Chester County detention officer arrested on drug charges accused of having sexual relationship with inmate
Video
16-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting Fort Mill teen