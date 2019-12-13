Skip to content
Catawba County
Sheriff: Multiple homes, vehicles hit in Catawba County shooting
Explosion at hydrogen fuel plant in Catawba County damages nearby homes
Duke testing 89 nuclear sirens Wednesday in Catawba
Catawba County announces its first death associated with COVID-19
Daily COVID-19 Numbers: 987 cases, 299 in CLT metro
More Catawba County Headlines
Highway Patrol: Man hit and killed in Catawba County; no charges for driver
Catawba County confirms first case of coronavirus
Conover man sentenced of 18 years for sexually assaulting, abusing 3 children
Catawba woman charged for making up false robbery report
Catawba CO. woman charged with selling drugs
Arson cause of September fire at historic Balls Creek Campground, investigators say
Man armed with machete threatens to kill alleged trespassers before breaking into Catawba County police car
Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed along road near Lake Norman
NC trooper struck by rolling car belonging to alleged drunk driver
NCDOT prepares for icy conditions in I-40 corridor
Video