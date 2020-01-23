Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
California
Severed head found in refrigerator of California apartment during missing persons investigation
3 arrested for stealing 31 rolls of toilet paper, looting maid’s cart at hotel
California man makes fun of toilet paper shortage by selling it on street corner for outrageous prices
Video
Four Irvine firefighters placed under quarantine after treating patient who may have COVID-19 coronavirus
4 Irvine firefighters quarantined after making contact with patient showing coronavirus-like symptoms
Video
More California Headlines
Hearse stolen outside Pasadena church with woman’s corpse inside crashes on 110 Freeway
Video
20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke gunned down at Hollywood Hills home connected to reality star
Video
Facebook cancels San Francisco conference amid growing coronavirus concerns
Video
Lakewood boy, 8, honored by deputies for finding missing elderly man
Video
Video seemingly captures audio of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashing into Calabasas hillside
Video
Video: Man in wheelchair dumped onto Target floor
Video
11 injured, including 3-month-old baby, in West Los Angeles 25-story apartment fire
Video
Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene
Video
Gianna ‘GiGi’ Bryant, 13, among nine victims of Calabasas helicopter crash
3-year-old Azusa girl fighting for her life after contracting more common strain of coronavirus
Video