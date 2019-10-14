Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Caldwell County
Caldwell County officials warn of increase in cases of whooping cough
Multiple schools in FOX 46 viewing area dismiss early Thursday over tornado, flooding concerns
Caldwell County inmate goes missing on work assignment
Sheriff’s Office: Remains found in Caldwell County days after man was reported missing
Missing 78-year-old Caldwell County man found safe
More Caldwell County Headlines
Body found in house fire wreckage in Caldwell County
Man accused of attempting to murder 3 officers in Caldwell County spent more than a decade in prison
Video
Man accused of opening fire on officers during traffic stop in Caldwell Co. shot, killed
Video
Caldwell County man sentenced for horrific child abuse that left girl blind, quadriplegic
Sheriff’s Office: Caldwell County deputy who slammed into parked cars was going over 110 mph at time of crash
Video
Caldwell County deputy fired after crashing cruiser into several parked cars
Video
Caldwell County woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old boy
Man arrested for hitting, killing cyclist in Caldwell County
Surveillance photos show possible suspect connected to hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Caldwell County
Video
NC State Highway Patrol looking for hit-and-run vehicle that killed cyclist