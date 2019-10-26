Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cabarrus County
5 dead following COVID-19 outbreak at Cabarrus County nursing home
Gatherings in Cabarrus County lead to outbreaks of COVID-19
Video
Bomb squad called in to investigate suspicious package at Cabarrus County post office
Cabarrus paramedic tests positive for coronavirus
Cabarrus County teen making protective face shields
Video
More Cabarrus County Headlines
Stay-at-home order begins in Cabarrus County
Video
18 cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths in Cabarrus County
Video
Free meals for kids; drive-thru meals for seniors
Cox Elementary School sanitized after student came into contact with coronavirus patient
Video
Cox Mill Elementary School student quarantined after coming in contact with coronavirus patient
Cabarrus County sees first case of COVID-19
Vandals cause chaos Cabarrus County high school under construction
Video
Numerous people being monitored for coronavirus, local health officials say
Video
Damaged car involved in murder of NC deputy’s son in grocery store parking lot, police say
Video
16-year-old arrested in connection to Concord teen’s death
Video