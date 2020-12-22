“You’re evaluating every year”: Tepper doesn’t give the biggest endorsement to Bridgewater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper fired general manager on Monday, after the team was officially eliminated from playoff contention for the third-straight season this weekend, but he also didn’t give the biggest endorsement to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

During Tepper’s media availability after firing Hurney, his response to whether Bridgewater, who has struggled in recent weeks, is the answer at quarterback for Carolina, didn’t bold well for 28-year old signal-caller.

“I think when you get to quarterbacks and NFL in general, you always want to try to figure out, do you have the best that’s in the position of this right now?” Tepper said when asked about his satisfaction with Bridgewater. “And that’s constant evaluation and re-evaluation of that. And that’s what we’ll constantly go through.”

Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers this offseason, replacing former MVP Cam Newton, but after solid numbers through the first quarter of the year, the former Minnesota and New Orleans quarterback has struggled to find any type of consistency, falling to 3-10 in games he’s started this year.

“It’s an ongoing process and it’s a question of who can be that guy that can help you win. That’s the most important position on the field,” Tepper said. “Unless you have that guy for sure that gets you to playoffs and Super Bowls, you have to keep reevaluating that because that’s the only thing that matters is Super Bowls. And until you have that guy, you’re evaluating, evaluating, evaluating every year.”

Head coach Matt Rhule has reiterated all season that Bridgewater is still the guy, but with Carolina likely heading towards a top-five draft pick, it sounds like Tepper might be ready to pull the trigger for another new quarterback.

