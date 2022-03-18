CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fans packed the streets heading to the Spectrum Center, signs in hand, belts on shoulders, and everyone knowing who they wanted to see.

“Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks,” said one fan with her parents.

“I want to see Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns,” added her brother.

For some, the night was a surprise.

“I was like, ‘oh, we’re going to see the Spiderman movie,'” said one child as he walked in with his mother. “So, when we came here, I was like ‘oh we’re going to WWE’ and I got so excited!”

For others, it was a birthday celebration, even if Lisa Riley was learning the cheers.

“It’s my birthday, it’s my father’s birthday, he would have been 80 today and my son,” said Riley. “I love Charlotte, I couldn’t wait to bring him to the Spectrum Center.

SmackDown delivered right away when Roman Reigns hit the ring saying that all familiar statement, “Charlotte, North Carolina. Acknowledge me!”

Acknowledge they did, fans of the WWE say it’s great their favorite wrestlers are back in the Queen City.

“The exciting part is to be here back after the pandemic,” said Cedric Myers. “Seeing fans, enjoying ourselves, hanging out, and seeing good tv.”

It’s the first nationally televised show in Charlotte since the pandemic started. The slams, the cheers, and the excitement is electric as Charlotte was in the national spotlight once again.