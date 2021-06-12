WWE Apollo Crews joins CSL to preview July’s SmackDown in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – WWE wrestler Apollo Crews, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, joined Carla Gebhart and Joe Murano on Charlotte Sports Live.

WWE hits the road again in July and they’ll be in Charlotte for Smackdown at the Thunderdome in July on Fox 46.

“Thunderdome is awesome,” Crews said. “It’s been so fun.”

Crews also weighed in on the College Football Playoffs and said he thinks it’s a good idea to give some teams more of a chance.

“If I’m the coach and my team goes undefeated and I don’t get the chance to play for the National Championship, of course, I’d be upset,” he said.

And even though Crews was on Charlotte Sports Live, Crews is from Atlanta and talked about his love for their sports teams.