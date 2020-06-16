WNBA announces 22-game season followed by traditional playoffs

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: Emma Meesseman #33 of Washington Mystics puts up a shot in front of Morgan Tuck #33 of Connecticut Sun in the second half during Game Five of the 2019 WNBA Finals at St Elizabeths East Entertainment & Sports Arena on October 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Women’s National Basketball Association announced Monday that the league will have a modified 2020 season consisting of 22 regular season games followed by a traditional playoff format.

League officials said in a news release they are finalizing a partnership to make IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida the official home of the season.

In July, players from each of the league’s 12 teams are scheduled to report to IMG Academy where they will live, train and play. The WNBA is consulting with “medical specialists, public health experts, and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” the release stated.

Plans are, however, subject to change amid the “fluid situation resulting from the pandemic.”

Under the current plan, teams will report in early July with the first regular season game tipping off in late July. An official regular season schedule will be released at a later date. All games will be played without fans, but ESPN, CBS Sports Network and NBA TV will broadcast games.

