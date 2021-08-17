With Charlotte mask mandate beginning, Panthers and Knights adjusting stadium policies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Mecklenburg County leaders are hoping the mask mandate works and further steps won’t be needed when it comes to sports teams.

The Charlotte Knights were to start requiring masks indoors on Tuesday night, but the game was rained out.

Mother Nature may have halted play at Truist Field, but people coming to the game knew about the new regulations for wearing a mask in indoor places.

“Many people think of it as pretty much violating their rights if you have to bring your mask with you and you have to go to certain places to wear them,” said Stephen Ballenger who was coming to the game for his birthday. ”But it is for the greater good.”

It will also help the Charlotte Knights finish the season.

Masks will be required in the team store, the inside section of the Homeplate club, and the lobby of the luxury lounge, but you can remove the mask once you are in the suite.

“People are just going to have to be reprogrammed a little bit,” said Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski. “We let our guard down, we were able to get some more freedom, and thankful we were able to do that. But we’ve got to implement this. So, it is going to be a minor inconvenience for the fans, but nonetheless, we hope they come out and enjoy the games.”

The Knights are not the only team to follow the policy that will be a mandate in Mecklenburg county.

The Carolina Panthers announced they will require masks in indoor spaces, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

“It’s not really that bad,” said Wade Mitchell, as he sat outside Truist Field. “I think if you’re in a confined area with a bunch of people, I get it.”

The question now, how long will the mandate last?

“Maybe until like the middle of next year probably,” said Knights fan, Chase Ballard. “Before everything settles down and everybody is vaxed.”

“It’s just been a shift, a pivot, all the words that you’ve used,” added Rajkowski. “My staff has done a great job, fans are understanding, we’ll get through this. We go until the end of September because we started later with COVID.”

The Charlotte Knights will require masks indoors when the team takes the field for a doubleheader on August 18th. The Carolina Panthers will require masks indoors on August 21, when the team faces the Baltimore Ravens.