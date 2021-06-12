Wingate wins first-ever DII College Baseball World Series

WINGATE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the first time in school history, the Wingate University baseball team are champions, winning the 2021 Division II College Baseball World Series.

After an eight-day tournament at the USA Baseball National Training Complex, the Wingate Bulldogs battled through a tough start to the tourney by winning five straight elimination games to beat No. 1 Central Missouri 5-3 in the decisive game Saturday.

🏆🏆NATIONAL CHAMPS🏆🏆



It’s been a long ride but 2021 belongs to @WingateBaseball and the bus is coming home with the @NCAAD2 national championship!!#OneDog #WINgate pic.twitter.com/qktmAPm10K — Wingate Bulldogs (@WU_Bulldogs) June 12, 2021

The Bulldogs finish the season with a 39-13 record, and after losing their opening game on Tuesday, they won elimination games five straight days against teams ranked 15th or better to win it all.

On Saturday, Wingate took a 2-0 lead early but the Mules struck back, taking a 3-2 lead. Then, in the bottom of the 5th, the Bulldogs Logan McNeely found a gap in the left center to tie the game up, and would later drive in the lead-taking run for the victory.

McNeely won the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

This was the fourth time since Jeff Gregory was named Wingate’s head coach in 2011 that the Bulldogs have made the NCAA Tournament.