Will’s take: Are analytics ruining baseball?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – I need to get this off my chest…baseball is my favorite sport, and America’s pastime, but not our current time. It’s boring now.

Home runs are destroying the game. The launch angle and velocity measurements? Awful.

18 teams are batting under .237.

In 2002, not a single team batted below .244. Now, the Cubs are hitting .201. Now, 19 teams don’t even have ten steals on their roster right now.

The lack of action, and waiting for just one swing of the bat is so boring. The CSL guys weigh in..