STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The West Stanly Darlings are North Carolina Dixie Softball State Champions for 2022 and are headed to Georgia to play in the World Series.

But they need your help before they get to Georgia. The team is raising money to help with lodging and food while they’re on the road. The team is looking to raise $5,000, there’s not a lot of time, but any amount helps!

If you want to support the West Stanly Darlings in their trip to Georgia, click the donate button below or click here.