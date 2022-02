CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) - Though the staff at the Spectrum Center say they’ve been back to their “new normal” since August, it wasn’t until this week that they say things finally started to feel like they picked back up.

On Sunday, lines for the Billie Eilish concert wrapped around the Spectrum Center, with fans camping out overnight for front-row spots. The Eilish concert comes as part of a major stretch for the Spectrum Center: eight major events in nine days.