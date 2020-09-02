Wake Forest-Notre Dame matchup moved from Charlotte to Winston- Salem; no fans allowed

The Duke’s Classic Mayo Classic matchup between the Demon Deacons and Fighting Irish is moving from Charlotte to Wake Forest’s home field in Winston-Salem, according to the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

The CSF said the game originally slotted to play at Bank of America Stadium on September 26, will be played at Wake Forest University’s Truist Field in front of no fans.

“The decision has been made to play the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Wake Forest University with no fans in attendance,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “The Demon Deacons already host Clemson at home on Sept. 12 before traveling to NC State and then playing the Duke’s Mayo Classic against Notre Dame. As we continue to follow the guidelines and advice of government and public health officials, playing this game at Truist Field made the most sense. We look forward to an exciting game between two great teams in Notre Dame and Wake Forest.”

Fans who purchased tickets through the Charlotte Sports Foundation will be refunded. Fans that would rather have their payments applied to the 2021 season should contact CSF.