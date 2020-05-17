Virtual sports internship offered to college students

Summer internships are crucial for college students.

“It’s an invaluable experience, a lot of professionals in the industry will sight that they wouldn’t be where they are without that initial internship for a professional learning experience but also the networking, it’s how you get your foot in the door,” said teaching instructor & program coordinator at ECU Whitney Marks.

But when organizations were shut down due to COVID-19, thousands of students lost internship opportunities they need to graduate.

“The initial panic came from my students that were on internships and everything started to get shut down so they were in a panic of how they were going to finish their degree, finish their semester.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

That’s when Raleigh Anne Gray, who works for the Sports and Entertainment agency Wasserman, decided to put together a virtual internship program for hundreds of students across the country who are interested in working in sports. It’s a free, ten week immersive programs, all online.

“We’re going to have some amazing speakers that have committed. The CEO and founder of Draft Kings, my former boss at SoFi. A lot of folks who are really high caliber, chief executives running their organizations,” said Gray, who is the founder of Must Love Sports and senior director at Wasserman.

The internship program includes panels and online discussions and culminates with a group capstone project.

“Those have been submitted by organizations like Bleacher Report and Turner and others who have been kind enough to say, hey, we want to really evolve this and make sure that students get to know every aspect of our business.”

350 students from 70 schools across the globe including UNC Charlotte, UNC-Chapel Hill, and the University of South Carolina, have been accepted.

“We know we can’t duplicate the opportunity to be in an office and being around that culture and that community, but if we can allow them the accessibility to learn in the absence of that, we’re here for it.”

Gray’s internship program begins June 1 and runs through August 7