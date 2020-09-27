Virginia rallies past winless Duke, 38-20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Brennan Armstrong and Lavel Davis Jr. teamed up on a pair of early fourth-quarter touchdown passes and Virginia rallied past Duke, 38-20.
Armstrong hit Davis, a freshman, on an 18-yard fade route in the left corner of the end zone to give the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 24-20 lead.
After Joey Blount’s interception, he hit him for 26 yards, with Davis pulling away from two Duke defenders about eight yards from the end zone and powering his way in.
The Blue Devils turned the ball over seven times. It’s their worst start since the 2010 team lost its first six games.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- ‘Benadryl challenge’: FDA issues alert over dangerous TikTok trend
- Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured to safety with beef jerky
- Coroner ID’s man killed in Pickens Co. crash, 19-year-old charged with DUI
- Poison control officials warn of hand sanitizer that could be mistaken as children’s food pouches
- Second stimulus checks: Pelosi optimistic sides can agree on new aid package