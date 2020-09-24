UNC football’s Ja’Qurious Conley to step up in Myles Wolfolk’s absence

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 07: Myles Wolfolk #11 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts against the Miami Hurricanes during their game at Kenan Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 28-25. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) -North Carolina starting safety Myles Wolfork was deemed academically ineligible last week and will miss the rest of the season.

Fellow defensive back Ja’Qurious Conley took the news hard.

“With Myles Wolfolk being gone, he was my big brother. So one day he is talking in front of the whole team and told us he let us down.”

I have to find my way through my first year of college without him,” said Conley.

UNC head coach Mack Brown spoke highly of the senior, who graduated in December but fell behind in his graduate work.

“We’re disappointed that Myles will not continue to be with us but he does have his degree. He did so many great things for us and we’re proud of him and happy for him,” said Brown.

With Wolfolk out of the lineup, the Tar Heels shifted around the secondary.

Nickelback Trey Morrison was moved to safety, giving Conley the opportunity to start at nickelback.

“Ja’Qurious is one of the best athletes on our team. So, a lot of those freshmen are getting more looks now that we’ve been practicing eight or nine weeks. We’ve been practicing a long time, so hopefully, they’ll know what to do. Those are guys we’re just going to throw out there and let them play,” added Brown.

Despite missing his “big brother,” Conley was thrilled when he found out he was stepping into a starting role.

“I was very emotional. I called my mom, I told her and she’s not really a big football fan so once I told her she didn’t really understand. But I started crying and I said, ‘mom, I finally getting the opportunity to play.’ She started crying with me, we were on FaceTime and shared that emotion. My dad stepped in and made sure I was focused,” said Conley.

With Charlotte canceling last weekend’s game over COVID-19 concerns, and a bye on tap this weekend, no doubt UNC will have plenty of time to get the defensive backs on the same page before they take on Boston College on the road Oct. 3.