Twin BMX sisters training to make Olympics while facing many obstacles along the way

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Hayes sisters moved more than halfway across the county to call Rock Hill and the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track home.

All with one goal: Making it to the 2024 Olympics.

But their biggest hurdle right is their Type 1 Diabetes.

“I got low before a race and I couldn’t perform as well as I knew that I could,” Emily Hayes said. “It’s manageable and it doesn’t stop us from doing what we love to do.”

A new technology called Dexcom Continuous Glucose Monitoring allows the twins to have their blood sugar numbers on them at all times, allowing the girls to put their helmets on and race.

“Am I going to perform at my best? In that 20 minutes from me testing my blood sugar and getting up to the gate, did my numbers fluctuate?” Ashley Hayes asks. “It lets you know right up to the gate, that’s one less thing I need to worry about before trying to get on the track and race.”

The twins fell in love with biking at a young age thanks to their dad being a race. The girls started racing at 9, but that doesn’t mean it always came easy.

“At first I don’t know that it was natural,” Ashley recalled. “I remember my first race day, I don’t know why my parents let me wear a tank top. We’re supposed to wear long sleeves and long pants. My strap fell down and I took my hand off the handlebar, to pull the strap up and I ended up falling, the handlebar went into my stomach and knocked the wind out of me. I went to the car to cry it out. So, I don’t think it was natural.”

That was day one. Since then, there have been a few more. Emily has had two broken elbows, broken wrists, broken hand and shoulder.

Ashley’s broken her wrist twice, torn ligaments, and tore her ACL (which was due to skiing.)

Just your standards nicks and scraps. They keep powering through, though.

“Pushing the limits and doing things you’re scared of like the big hill and things like that cause once you do it and get into it and put in the hard work, it makes it worth it,” Ashley said.

Those goals are accomplished, in part, because of the other one. They train together every day. They push each other to be better in practice and weight training every step of the day. They’re teammates.

At least until the competition starts.

“I want to beat her cause you want to beat everyone you race,” Emily said. “But I’m not going to take her out or anything.”

“But if she is coming up on me, I might cut her off and make sure she doesn’t cut me off,” Ashley added.

“But that is racing,” Emily says.