Trevor Sikkema previews Panthers draft possibilities on CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Carolina Panthers will be on the clock in less than two weeks at the NFL Draft and there are still a lot of questions about which direction the team will head.

The Panthers will be on the clock first at pick No. 8, barring a trade and the trade for quarterback Sam Darnold might take that position out of the picture.

Carolina signed cornerback A.J. Bouye last week, increasing the possibility to draft a defensive tackle or offensive tackle.

The Draft Network analyst Trevor Sikkema joined Josh Sims and Joe Murano on Charlotte Sports Live to break it all down.

Sikkema believes the Panthers don’t need to double-down on a quarterback despite general manager Scott Fitterer saying drafting a QB is still on the table.

Overall, Carolina still has a lot of holes on both sides of the ball and Sikkema believes the draft is very deep with offensive lineman, which the Panthers desperately need more of.