‘Tremendous experience.’ ACC Baseball Championship returning to Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some of the best college baseball teams in the country will again descend upon Uptown Charlotte for a second consecutive year following a successful campaign in 2021.

“We’re excited to have the ACC Baseball Championship return to the city of Charlotte for the second consecutive year,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The Charlotte Knights, in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte, continue to be outstanding partners. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans enjoyed a tremendous experience in Charlotte during the 2021 event, and we know that will only continue as we all look forward to our 2022 ACC Baseball Championship.”

The 2021 tournament at Truist Field ranked is the fifth-highest attended tourney in its history and the best since 2015. 59,000 fans attended the event, which the Duke Blue Devils captured defeating NC State 1-0 in the championship game.

“We are very pleased to host the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte,” stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. “We would once again like to thank the ACC for its commitment in bringing this week-long collegiate baseball tournament to our region. We’re also very pleased with the continued support from the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, as well as our great partners at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and the Charlotte Sports Foundation.”

Eight teams participated in last season’s NCAA Baseball Championship.