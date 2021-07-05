The Latest: Busy schedule on Manic Monday at Wimbledon

The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

Manic Monday awaits at Wimbledon.

All the men’s and and women’s fourth-round matches are scheduled to be played as Wimbledon enters its second week following a last-ever rest day on Middle Sunday.

That makes for a packed schedule with No. 1 Novak Djokovic, American teenager Coco Gauff and eight-time champion Roger Federer all set to play on Centre Court.

Djokovic plays No. 17 Cristian Garin of Chile and Federer faces No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, who were a combined 0-5 at the All England Club until this year. Gauff plays former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

Women’s No. 1 Ash Barty plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on No. 1 Court.

