The Latest: Boca Juniors halts trainings after virus cases

Boca Juniors says it has COVID-19 cases in its squad, threatening preparations for its first Copa Libertadores match on Sept. 17.

The Argentine club did not say how many players were infected, but added they are in good shape.

Boca says all of its players are quarantined in a hotel outside Buenos Aires.

It has suspended training for the next 72 hours.

The Iowa athletic department is pausing workouts for all sports until after Labor Day following a major uptick in the number of coronavirus cases.

The department says there were 93 positive results out of 815 COVID-19 tests taken between last Monday and Sunday. Since the return-to-campus protocol began May 29, there have been 176 positive results and one inconclusive out of more than 2,700 tests.

The Hawkeyes are members of the Big Ten Conference, which announced three weeks ago that it would postpone fall sports until the spring.

NFL Players Association President J.C. Tretter is pushing for daily COVID-19 testing during the regular season.

The NFL has been conducting daily testing for players throughout training camp and plans to do so through Saturday.

“In the spirit of adaptability, expect the NFLPA to push for modifications or updated recommendations — such as the continuation of daily testing — as the season progresses and new information becomes available,” Tretter, the starting center for the Cleveland Browns, posted on the union website. “We will continue to rely on scientific data to inform our approach for combating this virus. As the science evolves, we will evolve with it.”

Tretter added he was pleased with the protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for training camps. The league has reported few positive cases in the past month, though it did have 77 false positives a week ago that resulted from contamination at the testing lab.

The San Francisco 49ers have placed linebacker Fred Warner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Warner didn’t practice on Sunday and then was placed on the COVID-19 list the following day. The list is used for NFL players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Warner is the third 49ers player to be placed on the list this summer. Receiver Richie James Jr. and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. each had short stints on the list early in training camp.

Paris Saint-Germain says two of its players are suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

The French champion cites a “reassuring” state of health for the players, who were not identified. They are said to be following the required health protocols.

Eight days after losing the Champions League final to Bayern Munich, PSG is not due to start the French season until Sept. 10.

The French league granted PSG’s request for extra days of rest, and the team’s scheduled opening game at Lens was postponed until next week.

Iowa State will allow about 25,000 football fans into Jack Trice Stadium for the Cyclones’ opener against Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 12.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard wrote in a letter to fans on Monday that the crowd will be made up of season ticket holders only. Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times and no tailgating will be allowed. Pollard asks that fans respect others’ wishes for physical distancing.

“An important factor in the decision to allow fans is our belief that Cyclone fans are willing to adhere to our mitigation measures,” Pollard wrote. “The purpose of this letter is to ask for your support in helping create a safe environment while also providing our team an impactful home field advantage. This is an incredible opportunity for Iowa State University to showcase its ability to successfully navigate the challenges associated with large outdoor events during a pandemic.”

Pollard said if mitigation actions are successful, Iowa State will allow season ticket holders to attend the game against Oklahoma on Oct. 3. He said if it’s determined mitigation measures were not followed adequately at the first game, no fans will be allowed the rest of the season.

North Carolina State says its women’s soccer team won’t play this fall.

In a statement Monday, the school said the decision was due to a “depleted roster, the combination of injuries and not all members of its roster returning to Raleigh this semester.” It said N.C. State has notified the Atlantic Coast Conference of its decision.

Players will continue to train with a focus on playing in 2021, or for spring competition if that becomes an option.

Champions League quarterfinalist Atalanta says three of its players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Serie A team says in a brief statement that all three players show no symptoms after the preseason tests and have been isolated.

Reserve goalkeeper Marco Sportiello was the only Atalanta player who tested positive during the lockdown.

The Italian league starts on Sept. 19.

