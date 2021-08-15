The Crown Club founders join CSL to talk rebrand from Bring Back The Buzz

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bring Back the Buzz has been rebranded to ‘The Crown Club.’ The well-known fanbase group for the Charlotte Hornets joined CSL to talk about the change.

The rebrand has already gained traction and The Crown Club has over 23,000 followers on Twitter and 75,000 if you count all the social media platforms.

Brothers Evan and Scotty Kent are the founders of the group and spoke with CSL about the change, the future and what’s next for the Hornets.

Visit their website to see how to join HERE.